'Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood' - Trump responds to star's Golden Globe speech

Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep, who made the Republican a big topic of her speech accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.
Source: Golden Globes

Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep yesterday called out the Republican's "performance" on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter.

She said Trump's actions "kind of broke my heart."

In a series of tweets, Trump called Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and a "Hillary flunky who lost big."

He also says he wasn't mocking the reporter, but instead was showing him "groveling" about changing a story he had written.

Streep's remarks drew a backlash from some conservatives, even from Trump critic Meghan McCain, who tweeted that Streep's speech was "why Trump won."

A graphic showing the achievements and accolades of Meryl Streep

A graphic showing the achievements and accolades of Meryl Streep.

Source: Associated Press/1 NEWS

