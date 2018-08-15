 

Mentoring youth on TV has taught Sir John Kirwan a valuable lesson

1 NEWS
After three seasons of serving as a coach on reality television show School of Hard Knocks, All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan says he has learned a valuable lesson thanks to the at-risk kids he mentors.

"It's been a real growth for me," the former Blues coach told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today. "I guess I had judged, and do judge, people subconsciously. What that has made me do after three series is just don’t judge — just try to understand their background.

"The great thing is that most of these young people are really keen to turn their lives around, and they have some incredible challenges. (They’re) pretty courageous."

The series, which airs at 8.30 Wednesday evenings on TVNZ DUKE, follows Sir John as he puts the young athletes through intense rugby training, and an intense self-improvement regimen off the paddock.

He was joined on Breakfast today by Diaz Gillies, the youngest athlete on the team who Sir John lauded for his "big heart".

"They often don’t see the greatness in them that often we can see coming from the outside," Sir John explained.

"So often there’s a lot of negativity in their lives ... What we’re hoping is that the course just gives them the confidence to really keep growing that inner confidence so they can go out and attack the world.

"It’s challenging and rewarding all at the same time."

School of Hard Knocks, now in its third season on TVNZ's DUKE, stars the All Blacks great turned youth mentor.
1 NEWS
TJ Perenara won’t seek out Wallabies rival Israel Folau for a sit-down to discuss their different views on homosexuality after criticising the Wallabies star for his anti-gay views in April.

Perenara said it wasn’t the right time, with both he and Folau focussed on getting their hands on the Bledisloe Cup.

“I don’t think it’s something that I would seek to do, to sit down and have a conversation, we’re here to play footy, to win a Test match and I think that’s where my focus lies at the minute,” Perenara said in Sydney ahead of the first Bledisloe Test.

“If we ever cross paths outside of the game then sure, we can sit down and have a yarn or whatever but at this point in time my sole focus is on winning a Test match.”

In April, Perenara took to Twitter to condemn Folau’s views before explaining to media a month later that he was not afraid to voice his opinion on the issue.

Perenara said he thought his response to Israel Folau's controversial anti-gay tweets was the right thing to do.

"Equality is important to me, in all honesty. It's not just that issue, I think equality in general is something I'm staunch on and that's important to me," said Perenara today.

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

"I grew up with people who now identify in the rainbow community and I've got family members who do also. So it is personal for me, but even if I didn't, I'd still feel the same.

"I'd never push my values on anyone else, or force anyone to do anything, I think if people feel like it's the right thing for them to do, then go out and do that.

BARRETT HYPE

Today, Perenara also came to the defence of his All Blacks and Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett, saying talk that he should be dropped is just hype.

Debate has raged that Barrett should be axed from the All Blacks’ starting side for Richie Mo’unga after his starring role in the Crusaders' Super Rugby title.

The All Blacks halfback has come to the defence of his fellow inside back, saying his teammate has been the best player in the world for a couple of years.

"Beauden in my eyes has probably been the best player in the world for the last few years and I don’t think his ability to play rugby should be in question, especially at this point in time."

“I think a lot of things that are said is purely just to make hype and to throw caution into the wind.”

“With Baz (Barrett), I think he’s been playing excellent football, I think he’s in a position where he can start in this environment and in any environment.”

Perenara did add that the All Blacks were spoilt for choice when it came to first-five eighths.

"We got some quality tens in this environment, Baz (Barrett) would be the first to say, you want to be the best of a good bunch, not a bad bunch, and that’s what we have at the minute,” Perenara said.

“We have three quality tens in the environment who could all probably start at Test match footy.”

The All Blacks halfback won't seek out Israel Folau for a sit-down, after criticising the Wallabies star for his anti-gay views in May.
Pineapple on pizza, you either love it or hate it, but if you ask pizza chef Antonio Cacace it's just plain wrong.

And he should know, the Italian has just been awarded one of the 70 Best Restaurants with a Pizzeria in the world, the only Kiwi eatery to have been named.

Antonio's proudly been serving up his hometown cuisine to Wellingtonians for the past 18 years.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp asked him to share some of his secrets.

Check them out in the video above. 

Antonio Cacace's La Bella Italia has been named one of the best "70 restaurants with a pizzeria' in the world.
