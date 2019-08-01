Members of heavy metal band Rammstein share kiss in protest of Russia anti-LGBT laws

Rammstein's Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe shared a kiss on stage in Moscow to hit back at Russia's LGBT stance.

The two guitarists of the German metal band exchanged a fleeting kiss while performing their 2019 song Ausländer in the Russian capital, in a political move that was made to slam the country's anti-LGBT laws.

Passed in 2013, Russia's "gay propaganda" law bans materials that would "[present] distorted ideas about the equal social value of traditional and non-traditional sexual relationships," and has been condemned by the likes of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

The law essentially renders it illegal in Russia to express any kind of homosexuality and gender-non-conformity in public.

Following their concert at the Luzhniki Stadium, Rammstein took to Instagram to share several professional photos of the show, including one of Paul and Richard kissing.

They captioned the image: "Russia, we love you", written in Russian.

This isn't the first time the Ich Will hitmakers have shown their support for the LGBT community, as frontman Till Lindemann was seen waving a Pride flag while crowdsurfing in an inflatable boat during a show in Poland.

The move came after it emerged that LGBT people were met with violent scenes during Bialystok's first Pride march on July 20.

Both instances were met with positive reactions from fans, one of which described them as a "power move" and another said it was "heart-warming to see".