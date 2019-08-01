TODAY |

Members of heavy metal band Rammstein share kiss in protest of Russia anti-LGBT laws

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Music
UK and Europe
Social Issues

Rammstein's Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe shared a kiss on stage in Moscow to hit back at Russia's LGBT stance.

The two guitarists of the German metal band exchanged a fleeting kiss while performing their 2019 song Ausländer in the Russian capital, in a political move that was made to slam the country's anti-LGBT laws.

Passed in 2013, Russia's "gay propaganda" law bans materials that would "[present] distorted ideas about the equal social value of traditional and non-traditional sexual relationships," and has been condemned by the likes of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

The law essentially renders it illegal in Russia to express any kind of homosexuality and gender-non-conformity in public.

Following their concert at the Luzhniki Stadium, Rammstein took to Instagram to share several professional photos of the show, including one of Paul and Richard kissing.

They captioned the image: "Russia, we love you", written in Russian.

This isn't the first time the Ich Will hitmakers have shown their support for the LGBT community, as frontman Till Lindemann was seen waving a Pride flag while crowdsurfing in an inflatable boat during a show in Poland.

The move came after it emerged that LGBT people were met with violent scenes during Bialystok's first Pride march on July 20.

Both instances were met with positive reactions from fans, one of which described them as a "power move" and another said it was "heart-warming to see".

Rammstein are currently touring to support the release of their latest album back in May. They are due to perform in the UK in 2020, although dates are yet to be confirmed.

Rammstein's Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe shared a kiss on stage while performing their 2019 song Ausländer in Moscow. Source: Instagram / Rammstein
More From
Entertainment
Music
UK and Europe
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:17
Business expert Bernard Hickey gives his thoughts.
A near-zero Official Cash Rate could spell good news for home buyers
2
This Monday, July 29, 2019 photo provided by the San Diego Zoo shows a day-old southern white rhino calf stands beside its resting mother, Victoria, at the at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif. The zoo has announced the first successful artificial insemination birth of a southern white rhino in North America. San Diego Zoo Global says the mother gave birth to a healthy male calf Sunday July 28, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Mother and calf will remain off-limits to the public for now to allow them to bond. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo via AP)
Artificially conceived rhino born at US zoo in effort to save species from brink of extinction
3
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
4
It’s probably best to avoid taking a dip in this weather.
Watch: Eerie scenes at Hanmer Springs, as heavy snow blankets tourist hotspot
5
Bay of Plenty District road policing manager inspector Brent Crowe talked to media outside the cordon.
Names of four men killed in horror forestry road crash released
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Rare story by John Steinbeck, set in Paris, published in magazine this week
02:20
Prince Harry says he and Meghan are “thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy”.

Prince Harry, Meghan to have two kids 'maximum' due to environmental concerns
00:55
The fight occurred before he performed at a music festival in Stockholm.

US presidential envoy sent to Sweden as rapper A$AP Rocky's assault trial begins

Cricket World Cup rematch? NZ Cricket says grudge match 'possible' when England face Black Caps later this year