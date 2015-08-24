Mel Gibson welcomes ninth child: 'What's one more?'

Mel Gibson has become a father for the ninth time.

Mel Gibson is in Sydney to direct war drama Hacksaw Ridge. Source: Getty

The 61-year-old actor and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross welcomed their son Lars Gerald Gibson - their first child together - into the world over the weekend, his representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to the publication, Lars was born in Los Angeles and weighed in at 5lbs and 5oz.

A source said: "They're thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They're home and everybody is healthy and happy!"

Lars comes as the ninth child for the Braveheart star, who already has Hannah, 36, Christian, 34, Edward, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26 and Thomas, 17, with his ex-wife Robyn Moore - whom he divorced in 2011 - as well as seven-year-old Lucia with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Previously, the star joked that he no longer reacts to the news that he's going to become a father again as he's "too old to get nervous".

He said: "What's one more? I'm just there to catch. I'm too old to get nervous. I think my adrenals are worn out so I don't even react anymore."

Despite his ever-expanding brood, the Expendables 3 actor admits he's not the perfect father all the time but hopes he's doing a good job more than not.

He said: "As a parent, everybody screws up.

"There's no such thing as a perfect parent and it's so easy to mess up. But hopefully I've screwed up less than most."

Meanwhile, both Mel and Rosalind were said to be "so excited" about the news of their first child together.