 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Mel Gibson welcomes ninth child: 'What's one more?'

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Mel Gibson has become a father for the ninth time.

Actor and director Mel Gibson arrives at Fox Studios for a press conference in Sydney on July 30, 2015. Gibson will direct a WWII drama called Hacksaw Ridge on location in Sydney and New South Wales with filming starting in October 2015. AFP PHOTO / Peter PARKS (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)

Mel Gibson is in Sydney to direct war drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Source: Getty

The 61-year-old actor and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross welcomed their son Lars Gerald Gibson - their first child together - into the world over the weekend, his representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to the publication, Lars was born in Los Angeles and weighed in at 5lbs and 5oz.

A source said: "They're thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They're home and everybody is healthy and happy!"

Lars comes as the ninth child for the Braveheart star, who already has Hannah, 36, Christian, 34, Edward, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26 and Thomas, 17, with his ex-wife Robyn Moore - whom he divorced in 2011 - as well as seven-year-old Lucia with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Previously, the star joked that he no longer reacts to the news that he's going to become a father again as he's "too old to get nervous".

He said: "What's one more? I'm just there to catch. I'm too old to get nervous. I think my adrenals are worn out so I don't even react anymore."

Despite his ever-expanding brood, the Expendables 3 actor admits he's not the perfect father all the time but hopes he's doing a good job more than not.

He said: "As a parent, everybody screws up.

"There's no such thing as a perfect parent and it's so easy to mess up. But hopefully I've screwed up less than most."

Meanwhile, both Mel and Rosalind were said to be "so excited" about the news of their first child together.

A source said previously: "Mel and Rose are so excited about the baby. Mel loves being a dad and he and Rose can't wait to be parents together. The last two years have been some of his happiest years he's ever had."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:42
2
With their crew packing up around them, Juanita Phillips and Brigid Glanville realised the camera was still rolling.

Aussie reporters left squirming after live cross goes wrong: 'We're still on air'

00:16
3
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

00:42
4
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Video: 'We are truly overwhelmed' - Auckland band Resonate gets call up from Ellen's people as Moana mash-up keeps going bonkers

02:04
5
The minimum wage is set to be raised to $15.25 from April 1st, but is it enough to close the gap between rich and poor?

Minimum wage going up for New Zealand's lowest paid workers

01:59
The two politicians traded verbal bows at the Ratana Marae today.

No alliance likely between Gareth Morgan and Winston Peters after they trade jibes at Ratana

The Opportunities Party leader called the NZ First leader "an Uncle Tom" while Mr Peters labelled Mr Morgan a "toothless sheep".

01:51
Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs, who said the meeting was "great" and "positive".

Trump praised by leading CEOs invited to share suggestions on how to create jobs for America

Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs.

00:36
The Edge host, who has openly struggled to conceive with co-host and wife Jay Jay Harvey, is sad he's "never going to be a dad".

'I'm never going to be a dad' - Dom Harvey's impassioned plea to join co-host for birth of his child

Today on The Edge, things took quite an emotional turn while the crew was on air.

01:25
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Still a bit of coughing and spluttering to come in our summer weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

03:28
Free trade supporters were dealt a big blow today, with Donald Trump making good on his promise to pull the US out of the TPP trade pact.

'We need to start again' - anti-TPP campaigners see opportunity in Trump's withdrawl

The US is officially out of the 12-nation deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ