Mel Gibson has recovered after spending a week in hospital with Covid-19

Controversial Australian actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson spent a week in hospital in April after contracting Covid-19.

Mel Gibson in Sydney directing war drama Hacksaw Ridge in 2015. Source: Getty

His representatives confirmed the diagnosis to The Daily Telegraph, who said he tested positive in the United States.

"He was treated with the drug Remdesivir while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies," his agents said.