TODAY |

Mel B says she felt 'uncomfortable' watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate Oscar duet

Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
Music

Mel B believes Lady Gaga's Oscars duet with Bradley Cooper may have broken the "women's code".

The Spice Girls member revealed, while appearing on Good Morning Britain, that she felt "uncomfortable" watching the pair intimately duet on their song Shallow from their film A Star Is Born as Bradley's girlfriend Irina Shayk, was in the audience watching.

She said: "I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend, oh my gosh."

Host Piers Morgan added: "It was the look of love, wasn't it?"

To which Mel responded: "It really was and that's the whole gossip. That's the whole thing,."

Piers then added that the performance - which ended with the pair sat next to each other with their faces touching - could be considered more inappropriate as Gaga, 32, recently called off her engagement with Christian Carino.

He said: "Lady Gaga taking her engagement ring off - she just broke off from her fiance - and if you put the maths together, you have engagement ring off, and then staring at Bradley Cooper in a way that I would say crosses a few lines."

Mel replied: "I would like to think it was part of the whole performance because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not ... hopefully, it's only professional."

Gaga was awarded the Best Original Song prize for Shallow and thanked her co-star and director in her acceptance speech, insisting there was "not a single person on the planet" other than Bradley, 44, she could have performed the song with.

She said: "My family is here, I love you, mum and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much."

on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga, left, and Bradley Cooper react to the audience after a performance of "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
2
He testified that he had an intimate relationship with murder victim Susan Burdett, but the Crown says he’s a liar.
Malcolm Rewa to appeal Susan Burdett murder conviction
3
Kieran Read calls for calm after the Wallaby fightback Bledisloe Cup Rugby Championship match, Australia Wallabies vs New Zealand All Blacks, Sydney, Australia. Saturday 19 August 2017. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.co.nz
All Blacks skipper Kieran Read highlights major concerns with new World League tournament
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Critics say the meeting is pointless if nothing concrete is agreed.
President Trump and Kim Jong Un end summit early with no nuclear deal
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:29
The 91st Academy Awards ended on a high for the winners.

Upset victory sees Green Book win Best Picture at Oscars

Oscar winner Rami Malek takes a tumble after win
01:50
Adrian McManus is the latest to label the King of Pop as a child abuser, something his estate denies.

Michael Jackson's former maid latest to accuse late singer of child abuse - 'they've been destroyed'
00:30
Colman won for her role in The Favourite.

Watch: Olivia Colman has Oscars crowd in stitches after surprise Best Actress win