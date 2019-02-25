Mel B says she felt 'uncomfortable' watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate Oscar duet

Mel B believes Lady Gaga's Oscars duet with Bradley Cooper may have broken the "women's code".

The Spice Girls member revealed, while appearing on Good Morning Britain, that she felt "uncomfortable" watching the pair intimately duet on their song Shallow from their film A Star Is Born as Bradley's girlfriend Irina Shayk, was in the audience watching.

She said: "I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend, oh my gosh."

Host Piers Morgan added: "It was the look of love, wasn't it?"

To which Mel responded: "It really was and that's the whole gossip. That's the whole thing,."

Piers then added that the performance - which ended with the pair sat next to each other with their faces touching - could be considered more inappropriate as Gaga, 32, recently called off her engagement with Christian Carino.

He said: "Lady Gaga taking her engagement ring off - she just broke off from her fiance - and if you put the maths together, you have engagement ring off, and then staring at Bradley Cooper in a way that I would say crosses a few lines."

Mel replied: "I would like to think it was part of the whole performance because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not ... hopefully, it's only professional."

Gaga was awarded the Best Original Song prize for Shallow and thanked her co-star and director in her acceptance speech, insisting there was "not a single person on the planet" other than Bradley, 44, she could have performed the song with.