Mel B 'disappointed' by Victoria Beckham snubbing Spice Girls' reunion shows

Mel B has admitted the Spice Girls felt "disappointed" and were "upset" when Victoria Beckham failed to attend any of their reunion shows.

The fashion designer had previously opted out of joining her bandmates - Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - on their reunion tour but the Stop hitmakers at least expected her to be in the audience for one of the shows.

Now the concert series has come to an end, the former X Factor judge confessed to feeling "upset" by the snub.

She said: "I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting...

"I'm sure she has her reasons for not. I've already said, 'yeah I was upset', I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls we all support each other no matter what, but yeah it is disappointing. Wedding, Spice Girls show...

"No [it's not a rift]. We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way."

But while the quartet were disappointed not to see Victoria on the tour, they had an emotional meeting backstage at their final show at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday with one of their biggest fans - Adele.