Meghan says her children's book shows 'another side to masculinity'

The Duchess of Sussex believes her new children's book shows “another side of masculinity”.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Source: Getty

Earlier this month, Meghan released The Bench, which is based on a poem she wrote for her husband Prince Harry about Father's Day.

And the 39-year-old royal has spoken out about the tome, insisting one of the main themes is an exploration of what modern masculinity can be.

In a statement on the Archewell website, the duchess said: “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere.

"In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values.

"Equally, to depict another side of masculinity - one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness - is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project."

The book is currently number one on The New York Times Bestseller list for children’s picture books, but failed to hit the UK Official Top 50 chart after selling 3212 copies in its first week.

Meghan - who has two-year-old son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet with 36-year-old Harry - recently revealed she would be distributing 2000 copies of the book to schools and libraries in her native US in a bid to "help nourish the community" by sending copies of the tale to various organisations.

In a joint statement the Sussexes said: "The Duchess and Archewell have received the support of the publisher of The Bench to distribute 2000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centres, schools, and non-profit programs across the country.

"Those receiving free copies include vital organisations like Assistance League of Los Angeles, which has served the local community for more than 100 years and which The Duke and Duchess visited twice last year to spend time with the children at the organisation’s Preschool Learning Centre.