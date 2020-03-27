Meghan Meghan to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.

Disney announced overnight that the duchess, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry, is lending her voice to Elephant, to be released April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. It’s one of a series of animal- and nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.

The film follows an elephant family on a 1600-kilometre journey across the Kalahari Desert.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing that they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence. Since late last year they have been based on Vancouver Island, and will officially end royal duties on March 31.