 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Will Meghan Markle's wedding dress be daring or demure? Style experts weigh in

share

Source:

AAP

A ball gown fit for a princess? Or a sleek, sexy Hollywood silhouette? Sleeves or off-the-shoulder?

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, after announcing their engagement. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Source: Associated Press

In the countdown to May 19 when Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, speculation continues to grow about the former actor's wedding dress.

Even Australian designers are having a guess at the dress which will shape global bridal fashions.

The images were taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.
Source: 1 NEWS

Steven Khalil, whose creations have been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Jesinta Campbell, predicts Meghan will give a nod to past royal brides.

"She'll take inspiration from previous royal weddings and modernise it," he told AAP.

"As much as I'd love to say it is going to be a bold choice, I can't see her straying too far from the rule book and why would you? You want your wedding dress to be timeless.

"It will still be traditional, she'll have either sleeves or off-the-shoulder, a fuller skirt and a long train. And it will most definitely be a British designer."

Melbourne couturier Sam Oglialoro of Oglia-Loro, however, is hopeful Meghan will experiment with her look.

"She is unlikely to ever be queen and she's not getting married at Westminster Abbey so I feel like she can be a bit more flexible with her gown," he said.

Mr Oglialoro would dress the duchess-to-be in an ivory gown with sheer sleeves, a corseted bodice and a full, tulle skirt.

"I'd do a gorgeous almost-sheer sleeve with a high neck, detailed with beautiful 3D lace and pearls, so that from a distance it would almost look as if she's just got embellishment on her skin.

"And there would be plenty of tulle and a train so she would have her royal entrance of course."

But some are questioning whether the ethnic south London location was a publicity stunt.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kyha Simpson from One Day Bridal also predicts a dramatic train.

"A train is necessary and should be long and dramatic. The church is so overwhelmingly large, Meghan needs to have a presence and a train will provide a great entrance," the designer said.

She thinks Meghan will wear an off-the-shoulder fitted gown with a flared skirt but is hopeful she will tear up the royal rule book.

"Having already broken many traditions it would be great to see her step away from the full skirt and wear something dramatic," Ms Simpson said.

"I love the idea of her wearing a tailored white suit ... but let's be honest that's just me dreaming."

Royal watcher Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel at Windsor is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.
Source: Breakfast

Megan Ziems from Grace Loves Lace would dress Meghan in a lace, sleeveless high neck gown, fitted to the waist with a full circle skirt and centre front split.

"Something modern, chic and classically beautiful - which I think sums her up," she said.

"She will go just as dramatic as Kate and Diana, but potentially more contemporary and exciting."

Regardless of the design, Meghan's dress will likely shape trends for seasons to come, designer Rachel Gilbert said.

"Meghan will most certainly dictate the new trend for bridal - I am hoping to see some beautiful, structured drapery teamed with a classic silhouette," she said.

Designers in contention to create Meghan's dress include Australian-born, London-based design duo Ralph and Russo. Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Roland Mouret, Victoria Beckham and Erdem.

AUSTRALIAN DESIGNERS WEDDING DRESS PREDICTIONS:

* Lace
* Ivory colour
* British designer
* Classic silhouette
* Full skirt with train
* Sleeves or off-the-shoulder
* A second dress for the reception with a sleeker shape

Related

Royalty

00:29
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy
00:33
St George's Chapel in Windsor will be the site of the Royal wedding on May 19.

Who's on and who's off the invite list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

2
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:29
3
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

00:22
4
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:30
5
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

01:43
The owners say the merger of three clubs will actually be better for the community.

'There is no loop hole' - boss of Tokoroa venue planning to install 30 pokie machines denies exploiting government legislation

Pockets 8 Ball Club faces legal action from angry locals opposing the gaming licence.


NZ businesses to suffer if Government complies with US threats to avoid Iran trade: Ambassador

Iran's ambassador to NZ said Kiwi companies could risk losing trade deals.


00:48
A world first University of Otago study has surveyed the oral health of 987 people living in aged care – and found alarming results.

Oral health of elderly New Zealanders in aged care an urgent national clinical problem - study

Another alarming finding form the Otago University study was that "slow progress" was being made in the area of geriatric oral health.

01:48
WORLD has long claimed its clothes are NZ made but it’s now emerged a small percentage aren’t.

Commerce Commission launches investigation into WORLD clothing brand's 'Made in New Zealand' labelling

The fashion label headed by Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet has been under fire with accusations they have misled consumers about the origins of their clothing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 