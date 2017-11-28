Meghan Markle's Suits co-star gives heartfelt tribute after royal engagement news

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams says Prince Harry is "a lucky man" after the couple announced their engagement.



Adams, who plays Mike Ross, the love interest of Markle's character in the legal drama, posted a photograph of her on Instagram.



He wrote: "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious.



"Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."



Earlier, Adams shared the engagement announcement tweet and joked: "She said she was just going out to get some milk..."



Ms Markle's on-screen father, actor Wendell Pierce, who plays tough-as-nails lawyer Robert Zane, also gave the couple his blessing.



He tweeted: "Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement.



"Harry you have her TV Father's blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA."



Gabriel Macht, who also stars in the series, tweeted: "Congrats to @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry.



"Sending all my best for your upcoming nuptials and a long happy life together. #love."



Markle, 36, has played Rachel Zane in the hit US television show since 2011.



In her first joint television interview with Prince Harry, she confirmed she is giving up her acting career.

