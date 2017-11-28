 

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star gives heartfelt tribute after royal engagement news

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams says Prince Harry is "a lucky man" after the couple announced their engagement.

The royal family and fans alike are thrilled by the news the glamourous pair are getting married.
Adams, who plays Mike Ross, the love interest of Markle's character in the legal drama, posted a photograph of her on Instagram.

He wrote: "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious.

"Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

Earlier, Adams shared the engagement announcement tweet and joked: "She said she was just going out to get some milk..."

She went from Deal or no Deal to smash hit Suits, and is now likely to take a royal title.
Ms Markle's on-screen father, actor Wendell Pierce, who plays tough-as-nails lawyer Robert Zane, also gave the couple his blessing.

He tweeted: "Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement.

"Harry you have her TV Father's blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA."

Gabriel Macht, who also stars in the series, tweeted: "Congrats to @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry.

"Sending all my best for your upcoming nuptials and a long happy life together. #love."

Markle, 36, has played Rachel Zane in the hit US television show since 2011.

The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.
In her first joint television interview with Prince Harry, she confirmed she is giving up her acting career.

"But I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she said.

