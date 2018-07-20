Meghan Markle's father Thomas 'furious' with Sharon Osbourne after she brands him 'alcoholic'

Meghan Markle's father Thomas is said to be "livid" Sharon Osbourne said he was an alcoholic on national television.

The retired lighting director hasn't spoken to his daughter for over two months now and has been making public pleas for her to answer his calls because he's concerned that she's "unhappy."

However, although some people are starting to feel sorry for Thomas Markle, Sharon urged him to "clean up his act" and stop humiliating the former Suits star on her US chat show The Talk this week.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "He's shocked about these claims. It's totally untrue and he's been through enough with his recent health issues without people making these sorts of allegations. He's livid. Utterly furious. Sharon Osbourne doesn't know him at all. How dare she say these things."

Sharon raised eyebrows a few days ago when she claimed on national television that it's "obvious" Thomas has a drinking problem and encouraged him to get sober and then try to reconnect with her.

She said: "It is so obvious that you have a bad drinking problem.

"And it's obvious that over the last few years, you haven't been close with your daughter. Get yourself clean and sober and then come back. Just be happy for your daughter. Let her live her life.

"She is so dignified you should try to give a little bit of that dignity for her."

Thomas was meant to walk Meghan, 36, down the aisle when she married Harry, 33, at Windsor Castle two months ago but he was forced to pull out at the last minute in order to have heart surgery.

A few days prior to that, he came under fire after he staged paparazzi photos that saw him getting measured for a suit for the big day - and he's convinced the royals have "frozen him out" ever since.