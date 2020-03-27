TODAY |

Meghan Markle to give first interview since royal exit

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Meghan Markle will be giving her first post royal exit interview overnight NZ time.

Source: 1 NEWS

The former Suits actress - who, alongside her husband Prince Harry, announced they were stepping back from royal duties earlier this year - is set to appear on Good Morning America to talk about the documentary she narrated, titled Elephant.

Deadline reports that she will be giving an "an exclusive first look" at the film.

It was confirmed last month that Meghan is set to narrate Disney's new movie Elephant.

Teasing the upcoming release, Disney+ posted on its official Twitter account at the time: "Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. (sic)"

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from the royal family in an Instagram post in January.

