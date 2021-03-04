Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, tipped for future US presidential bid

Perez Hilton has tipped the Duchess of Sussex to run for President of the United States one day.

Source: 1 NEWS

The gossip blogger thinks the former actress – who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry – has the “ego” to pursue the US’ highest office and would hope the position would help her “make a difference in the world”.

He told Closer magazine: “Back in 2016, we all thought, ‘There’s no way that Donald Trump would be elected.’ But as ludicrous as it sounded on paper, it happened.

“So I really wouldn’t put it past Meghan Markle running for President.

“The main reason I think she would run for the office of President would be her ego – she believes in doing good and making a difference in the world.”

However, the former Celebrity Big Brother star thinks the duchess has a lot to learn before she can even consider running for office.

He added: “In my opinion, she needs more political experience – she needs to learn about how Washington works and how things get done in congress, because that’s one of the most essential roles of a good president.

“Maybe we will see more of that in the coming months and years.

“It’s not just looking and sounding like the part, you’ve got to be really smart, get the right people on board and make them part of your team.

“You also need to be very media savvy, like Trump was.