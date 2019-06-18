Megadeth lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer

US thrash metal band Megadeth's lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

In a statement posted to the band's website, the heavy metal icon, 57, said the diagnosis was "clearly something to be respected and faced head on -- but I've faced obstacles before."

"I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 per cent success rate. Treatment has already begun."