Megadeth lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer

US thrash metal band Megadeth's lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

In a statement posted to the band's website, the heavy metal icon, 57, said the diagnosis was "clearly something to be respected and faced head on -- but I've faced obstacles before."

"I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 per cent success rate. Treatment has already begun."

Megadeth has since cancelled most of their upcoming world tour celebrating the band's 35th anniversary.

The band is currently working on a follow-up to their 15th studio album, Dystopa, released in 2016.

