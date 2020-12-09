Meets the world’s biggest Hyundai Country Calendar fan

Seven Sharp has found what could be the world’s biggest Hyundai Country Calendar fan.

It’s not a retired farmer, a current farmer, or even a human.

No, it’s Digby the dog, and he never misses an episode.

“It was during lockdown I noticed he kind of perked up when it was on,” Digby’s owner, Juley Van Der Reyden, said.

“And then the next week he did it again and I actually prepared my phone and videoed it and he kind of jumped to attention every time the music started.”

Seven Sharp’s Lucas de Jong decided to put Digby to the test and see if it was just the music he’s interested in.

After setting up an elaborate sting operation where de Jong played the Country Calendar theme song as Digby passed by on a walk, it was clear Digby has no interest in just the music.

“He does get excited when he sees sheep and other dogs on the show, but sometimes he will just sit and watch when it's a guy talking about fruit,” Juley explained.