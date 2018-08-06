 

Meet NZ's Rubik's Cube wizard whose talent takes him around the globe

1 NEWS
Entertainment

Remember the Rubik's Cube? Well, it's still around, and those smart enough to solve it are getting faster and faster.

In fact, New Zealand's fastest "cuber" has solved it in about the same time it takes television pictures to leave a studio and arrive in your lounge.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe went to check it out in the puzzling video above.

Oliver Jenks’ fast hands have seen him excel at more than one pursuit. Source: Seven Sharp
Entertainment
FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2014 file photo, arrives at the 2014 PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews - "The Facts of Life" Reunion in Beverly Hills, Calif. A spokesman for Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," says the actress has died. She was 92. Spokesman Harlan Boll said Rae died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at her Los Angeles home. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Facts of Life star Charlotte Rae dies at 92
A visitor poses at the legendary music festival in Wacken, northern Germany, Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018.

Two men escape from German nursing home to attend heavy metal festival
02:06
The singer says addiction is “not something that disappears or fades with time”.

Pop star Demi Lovato vows to keep fighting addiction after overdose
80s rockers Dragon and Toto will team up for a New Zealand tour early next year.

Rock legends Toto teaming up with Dragon for NZ tour

Pink cancels another Aussie show due to illness

AAP
Music

Just hours before she was scheduled to appear on a Sydney stage, pop superstar Pink has been forced to postpone another show, as she continues to battle a respiratory illness.

The American singer's Beautiful Trauma world tour was due to hit Sydney on Friday but she cancelled that first show on doctor's orders.

She battled through a Saturday night show but on medical advice postponed tonight's concert just hours before it was due to start at Qudos Bank Arena.

Promoter Live Nation tweeted: "On medical advice @Pink's performance scheduled for this evening ... has been postponed."

Both the Friday and Monday night shows are expected to be rescheduled.

Pink kicked off her latest Australian tour in Perth from July 4. She then played in Adelaide before Sydney where further shows are scheduled on August 7, 9, 11, 12, 25 and 26.

She's also due to perform seven shows in Brisbane between August 14 and 23 followed by Melbourne on August 28 and 29.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

Pink Source: Bang Showbiz
David Hasselhoff reveals he put off proposing because of age gap worry

Bang Showbiz
David Hasselhoff didn't think it was "right" to marry his new wife Hayley "for the longest time."

The 66-year-old actor tied the knot with his model partner - who he met in 2011 when he was a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent' - in an intimate ceremony in the southern region of Puglia, Italy, last month.

Although he knew instantly they were right for one another, he put off proposing to her because he didn't want to hold her back from having children due to their 27-year age gap.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: "For the longest time I didn't think it was right to marry Hayley as I was so much older and I didn't want to take away the fun and the youth and the excitement of growing old together and having children.

"We've been together for about seven years and we've had such a great time. I've realised how much I love Hayley and how much we've become part of each other's life."

And it wasn't just David who was concerned about their age gap as Hayley, 39, thought about their differences "a lot" when they first got together but it doesn't bother her anymore.

She explained: "At the very start I thought the age difference was a lot and I was nervous about it but it doesn't bother me now. David acts so much younger, he doesn't see his age. I'm probably older than my years. I don't feel like he's that much older than me."

David knew instantly that he wanted to get to know Hayley when she told him she had no idea who he played in 'Baywatch' because it proved she wasn't just a crazy fan.

Hayley explained: "I asked him to have my photo taken with him and he asked for my number."

David added: "I was 99 per cent sure she'd say yes, as most people do, but she said no.

"Then Hayley asked me the question which made me think I might have found the right person. She said: 'Who did you play on 'Baywatch'?' She hadn't grown up watching me."

David has two grown-up children Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, with his ex-wife Pamela Bach.

Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff. Source: Bang Showbiz
