Meet New Zealand's first Bachelorette

She is smart, driven, successful and knows what she wants.

Lesina Nakhid-Schuster has been named as New Zealand's first Bachelorette. Source: Matt Klitscher

TVNZ this morning revealed Auckland-based doctor, Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, as New Zealand's first Bachelorette.

The 32-year-old was chosen over more than 2000 single women who applied for the opportunity to be part of the TVNZ 2 show.

Ms Nakhid-Schuster says she is ready to find love, after putting it on the backburner and focusing on her medical career.

"I'm so excited to be New Zealand’s very first Bachelorette, what an incredible honour.

"The journey to finding love can be nerve-racking and hard at times, but it is also rewarding and absolutely worth it, so I'm really looking forward to potentially meeting someone – my person," she says.

Ms Nakhid-Schuster is hoping to meet someone driven, nice, kind and who's not bad around the kitchen.