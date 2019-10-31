Meet the Coromandel farmer hosting New Year's Eve Shapeshifter gig

TODAY |

Joe Adams is a man of many talents, he's a farmer, the local fire chief and general all round good guy.

Now, the Jack of all trades is pushing himself into new territory by becoming a New Year party planner.

Forget about seeing in the new year in the alps or in a vineyard, Joe reckons the place to be will be in his Whangamata paddocks.

Shapeshifter will be joined on Joe's Farm by Sachi, Jessb, The Upbeats, Tiki Taane and the Sunshine Sound System to ensure the welcome of 2020 will be a night to be remembered.

Seven Sharp's Tamati Rimene-Sproat went to see how he's getting on in the video above.

Jo Adams reckons his paddocks are the place to be to see in 2020. Source: Seven Sharp
