Meet the Coromandel farmer hosting New Year's Eve Shapeshifter gig

Joe Adams is a man of many talents, he's a farmer, the local fire chief and general all round good guy.

Now, the Jack of all trades is pushing himself into new territory by becoming a New Year party planner.



Forget about seeing in the new year in the alps or in a vineyard, Joe reckons the place to be will be in his Whangamata paddocks.

Shapeshifter will be joined on Joe's Farm by Sachi, Jessb, The Upbeats, Tiki Taane and the Sunshine Sound System to ensure the welcome of 2020 will be a night to be remembered.