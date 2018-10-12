 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Meet BTS, South Korean boy band breaking into the US and UK music charts

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music
Asia

First came The Beatles, then One Direction – now, it's BTS.

The South Korean boy band, one of the most influential music groups on social media, recently finished a run of sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena.

Their success has brought K-Pop, or Korean pop music, to the world stage as the first South Korean group to break into the US and UK charts.

But, as the BBC's Sophie Van Brugen, it isn't just the music the fans love.

BTS has just finished a run of sold out shows at London’s 02 Arena. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:14
The girl is Hannah Papps, who lives in Melbourne with her New Zealand parents.
Kiwi schoolgirl has left leg amputated after surviving September shark attack in Queensland
2
Singer Michael Buble retiring, says son's cancer diagnosis made him no longer 'have the stomach' for public life
3
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown
4
Part 1 of the extended interview with Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Corin Dann.
Education Minister announces $10.5 million funding as part of plan to address teacher shortage
5
Kirsty Bourke of the Hawera Cinema says restaurants and clubs have had dress codes for years and no one complained.
West Auckland church using movie theatre for services
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
FILE - In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 file photo, Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England. Buckingham Palace said Sunday Oct. 7, 2018 there will be military fanfare and red velvet cake when Princess Eugenie marries drinks-company executive Jack Brooksbank on Friday in Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Princess Eugenie's wedding set to be less of a global spectacle than Prince Harry's, more of a family affair
Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, with her six Tui Awards at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017.

Israeli court fines two Kiwi activists $23,600 over Lorde boycott letter
02:21
The animals were taken from the wild in Nigeria and then flown to Kathmandu.

Large smuggling ring trading in baby chimps stolen from their mothers uncovered in Nepal
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Shannon Noll performs on stage at The Ettamogah Hotel on July 22, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Australian singer Shannon Noll pleads guilty to drug charge

Singapore Airlines launches mammoth new flight from Singapore to New York - the world's longest

Associated Press
Topics
World
Travel
Asia

The world's longest direct commercial flight is back and taking travellers from Singapore to the New York region.

Operated by Singapore Airlines, the city-state's national carrier, the trip takes slightly under 19 hours.

Skipping a stopover in Frankfurt will save hours of travelling time, the carrier says.

Starting today, the route between Changi Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey will be served three times a week.

Next week the carrier will offer daily flights, after a second Airbus A350-900ULR aircraft is delivered.

Singapore Airlines launched the record-breaking route in 2004, but cancelled it nine years later because of rising fuel prices.

The service, between Changi Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, is the world’s longest at 18 hours and 45 minutes. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Travel
Asia
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon.
Police confirm firearm involved in Christchurch homicide as scene examination gets underway
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown

Kiwis fined by Israeli courts over cancelled Lorde concert raising money for Gaza mental health

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Middle East
Music

The Kiwis behind an open letter urging Lorde not to perform in Israel are raising money for mental health in Gaza after they were ordered by the Israeli courts to pay a NZ$19,000 fine.

Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab must pay three Israeli teenagers thousands in damages for harming their "artistic welfare" over the cancelled concert, which was to to be performed in Tel Aviv. 

The concert, scheduled for June 2018, was cancelled by the Kiwi singer last December, after the women wrote an open letter to the star asking her to reconsider. 

Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab say they won’t pay, and are fundraising for mental health services in Gaza instead. Source: 1 NEWS

"We will not be paying the court ordered amount. Instead, we would like to redirect the support extended to us back to Palestinians in need of mental health support," the pair said on their givealittle page.

Ms Sachs and Ms Abu-Shanab said the crowdfounding campaign was launched in the hopes of raising USD$12,000 for the Gaza Mental Health Foundation, which helps provide financial support for mental health support organisations.

As of 4.44pm, the pair raised $1,651.36 in donations from 40 donors.

To donate to the givealittle page, click here.


Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab. Source: Givealittle / Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab
Topics
New Zealand
Middle East
Music
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Cromwell was known as the fruit bowl of Central Otago, submitter Irene Margaret Wallace pointed out.
Submissions reopen for controversial Central Otago development plan
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after a collision between car and bus near Queenstown
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Māori police officers in Auckland are running cultural competency training sessions.
Cultural competency training hopes to bring down crime rates

One charge dismissed against Harvey Weinstein amid concerns detective coached witness to remain silent

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America
Crime and Justice

Prosecutors in New York City abandoned part of their sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein today after evidence surfaced that a lead police detective coached a witness to keep quiet when she raised doubts about the veracity of one of the allegations.

Weinstein, 66, looked on as a judge agreed to dismiss the lone charge related to Lucia Evans, who helped spark the #MeToo movement a year ago when she told The New Yorker that the Hollywood mogul had forced her to perform oral sex in 2004 when she was a college student and fledgling actress.

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, unsuccessfully urged Judge James Burke to deep-six the whole case, telling him: "The integrity of these proceedings has been compromised."

The bulk of the prosecution case remains intact, with Weinstein still facing five charges over allegations that he raped an unidentified woman in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. A conviction on the most serious charges could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

The turn of events, which had been simmering for weeks in closed-door meetings and sealed court documents, enraged Evans' lawyer, who took to the courthouse steps to blast Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. for walking away from her client. Evans told the truth and never misled investigators, lawyer Carrie Goldberg said.

"Let me be clear: the decision to throw away my client's sexual assault charges says nothing about Weinstein's guilt or innocence. Nor does it reflect on Lucia's consistent allegation that she was sexually assaulted with force by Harvey Weinstein," Goldberg said outside the courthouse.

"It only speaks volumes about the Manhattan DA's office and its mishandling of my client's case."

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon insisted in court that the rest of the case is strong and said the district attorney's office was looking into the possibility of bringing additional charges.

"In short, your honor, we are moving full steam ahead," she said.

Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, who was one of two investigators who escorted Weinstein out of a police station and into court after his May arrest, is now embroiled in an internal police department investigation and has been thrown off the case. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said today that the department takes seriously the allegations against him.

Prosecutors said in a letter unsealed after today's hearing that they learned weeks ago that a woman who was with Evans the night she first met Weinstein at a restaurant had given DiGaudio a contradictory account of what happened, but that the detective had urged her to keep quiet, telling her "less is more."

The woman, prosecutors said, told the detective in February that Weinstein had offered them money to flash their breasts during the restaurant encounter.

They initially declined, but the woman said that Evans later told her she had gone ahead and exposed herself to the film producer in a hallway. Goldberg disputed that.

The woman also told the detective that sometime after an office meeting where Evans alleged Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex, she suggested what happened was consensual, according to the letter. Weinstein had promised to get her an acting job if she agreed to perform oral sex, and she agreed, it said.

According to the witness, who was not named in the letter, Evans had been drinking and "appeared to be upset, embarrassed and shaking" when she recounted the story.

Prosecutors also disclosed that they had discovered a draft email that Evans had written three years ago to a man who is now her husband that "describes details of the sexual assault that differ from the account" she provided to investigators.

A message left on a phone DiGaudio used in the past wasn't returned. The union for New York City police detectives didn't return a message.

Brafman said he believed Evans had lied both to the grand jury and to The New Yorker about her encounter with Weinstein and suggested she be prosecuted for perjury.

"This is an attack on the fundamental integrity of the grand jury process," Brafman said. "If you have a person willing to commit perjury in the grand jury, that is as serious as the crime of sexual assault because it undermines the fairness of the process for all of us."

The developments in Weinstein's case today capped a tough six-day stretch for the #MeToo movement, bookended by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation amid decades-old allegations that he had committed sexual misconduct. But victim advocates didn't see it as a setback.

"This is so much larger than any singular case," Kristen Houser of the National Sexual Violence Resource Center said. "Weinstein may have been the snowball that started the avalanche, but the ability of any one perpetrator being held accountable or getting away with it doesn't alter the national outrage."

The New Yorker, in a statement, said it stands by its reporting and fact-checking process and that "any assertion by lawyers for Harvey Weinstein that The New Yorker had information that contradicted Lucia Evans's account is patently incorrect."

Vance has already been fiercely criticised for declining to prosecute Weinstein when an Italian model accused him of grabbing her breasts in 2015. At the time, Vance cited a lack of supporting evidence, despite the existence of a clandestinely made recording of Weinstein discussing the episode with the woman.

In the months after The New York Times and The New Yorker began publishing stories about Weinstein's interactions with women, activists pressured Vance to bring charges as dozens of people came forward with claims of sexual misconduct against him.

DiGaudio and other police officials poured on the pressure, saying publicly that they believed they had gathered ample evidence to make an arrest.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly, as Evans has done.
Weinstein is free on $1.5 million bail and is due back in court December 20.

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein is escorted in handcuffs to a courtroom in New York. The #MeToo movement has sent dozens of once-powerful men in Hollywood into exile, but it has yet to put many of them in handcuffs or courtrooms. Weinstein has been charged with sexual assault in New York and Bill Cosby has been sent to prison in Pennsylvania in the year since stories on Weinstein in The New York Times and The New Yorker set off waves of revelations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood. But those two central figures have been exceptions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Harvey Weinstein is escorted in handcuffs to a courtroom in New York. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America
Crime and Justice

Nine seriously injured in Germany bus crash, Australians onboard

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Accidents

Nine people have been seriously injured when a bus with over 30 tourists from Australia, Canada and the US crashed into a truck in Heidelberg, Germany.

Reports suggest 35 people were on the bus and four of them are in critical condition after the vehicle crashed into a truck filled with tyres.

Five rescue helicopters and seven ambulances were called to the scene to treat injured passengers.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 9NEWS they are urgently trying to contact local authorities to confirm whether Australians were among the injured.

Reports suggest 35 people were on the bus and four of them are in critical condition after the vehicle crashed into a truck filled with tyres. Source: Nine
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Accidents