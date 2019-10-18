TODAY |

MediaWorks sells its TV operations to Discovery Inc

MediaWorks has sold its television operations to US multinational giant, Discovery Inc.

Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand media company announced last year that it was selling off the TV arm of its business. Today it confirmed the sale Discovery Inc.

The sale includes channel Three and Bravo, its streaming service ThreeNow, and multi-platform news and current affairs service, according to Newshub.

NewsHub's news director quits amid MediaWorks' TV sell-off

Discovery Inc and MediaWorks have reached a binding agreement.

The sale is subject to a number of pre-completion approvals but is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

