May the force be with LA! California cities clash over new $1b Star Wars museum

The force, it seems, was with Los Angeles. And San Francisco was left on the dark side.

Star Wars creator George Lucas and his team were on the side of the City of Angels over the City by the Bay today, choosing LA as the home of a museum that will showcase his life's work.

It will also showcase a huge collection of more general film history and other art.

A file concept design provided by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Source: Associated Press

After what organisers called "extensive due diligence and deliberation", they announced that the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be built in LA's Exposition Park.

It will sit alongside other more traditional museums the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Science Centre, which houses the space shuttle Endeavour.

Lucas has been trying to build the museum for nearly a decade and is financing the project by himself with plans to spend over $1 billion.

It had several possible locations but eventually came down to yet another heated rivalry between the two always-competing cities.

San Francisco offered Treasure Island with its scenic views in the middle of the bay as a home that the museum would have had virtually to itself.

"We have been humbled by the overwhelmingly positive support we received from both San Francisco and Los Angeles during our selection process," the museum organisers said in a statement.

It will house an extensive personal collection that includes 40,000 paintings, illustrations and film-related items including storyboards and costumes from "The Wizard of Oz", "Casablanca" and of course "Star Wars".

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti emphasised at a news conference after the decision that this is not just "a Star Wars museum".

"This is a collection of narrative art in a city that has the best storytellers and story makers in the world," Garcetti said.

This undated file concept design provided by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art shows a rendering of their proposed museum, just west and north of the Coliseum in Exposition Park in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

LA seemed an obvious choice for Lucas, not just because of its film industry legacy.

He is an alumnus and major donor to the film school at the University of Southern California, which is right across the street from the museum site.