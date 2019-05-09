Matty McLean crowned Woman's Day Television Personality of the Year

TVNZ 1 Breakfast presenter Matty McLean has taken out the Woman's Day Television Personality of the Year award.

Last year McLean's Breakfast co-presenter Hayley Holt won the title.

McLean's win came as TVNZ scooped up prizes in 13 categories at the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards tonight.

TVNZ and 1 NEWS' coverage of the Christchurch terrorist attack and memorial service was awarded Best Live Event Coverage, while broadcaster Hilary Barry took home an award for Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs.

"I'm proud to see the efforts of our News and Current Affairs team recognised at tonight's awards," TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs, John Gillespie, said in a statement.

"Viewers are at the heart of everything we do, and it's a privilege to be welcomed into the homes of New Zealanders around the country day in and day out.

"It's also great to see Hilary and Matty celebrated for the outstanding presenters that they are – on and off screen."

Drama, reality, comedy and factual series made by local production houses and screened on TVNZ's platforms also took out top awards at the ceremony, including TVNZ 1 Teina Pora telefeature In Dark Places, which won awards for Michael Bennett for Best Director: Drama, Best Feature Drama, and Craft Award for Best Contribution to a Soundtrack.



Danielle Cormack took home Best Actress for her role in Fresh Eggs, and Mike Minogue scooped the award for Best Actor for his work on Wellington Paranormal.

For the second year running, Anika Moa was named Best Presenter: Entertainment for her TVNZ OnDemand series Anika Moa: Unleashed.

The Casketeers, which follows the passionate proprietors of Tipene Funerals, once again took out Best Original Reality Series as well as Best Māori programme, while Waka Huia – Rereata Makiha was awarded Best Reo Programme.

HEIHEI’s Welcome to Cardboard City was named Best Children's Programme.

Iconic Kiwi favourite Shortland Street was crowned the 2019 TV Legend Award, cementing its place as New Zealand’s number one drama series.



TVNZ director of content, Cate Slater said: "Tonight's win is the first time a standalone television show has taken out the award, with organisers praising the long-running series' "ongoing success, its significance in New Zealand popular culture and the show's commitment to diversity and inclusion."

"Viewers love local content, and we're proud to see our local slate celebrated at tonight's awards. It’s especially great to see Shortland Street recognised as the television icon that it is.