Matthew Perry rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after bowel ruptures

Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of not paying enough child support in a new court filing, after it was previously reported they are "not even close" to finalising their divorce.

The former couple - who have children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox together - split in 2016, but are still at loggerheads in court over their divorce filing.

Angelina is now alleging her former partner has paid "no meaningful child support" since their split almost two years ago.

Angelina's attorney Samantha Bley DeJean stated in papers filed today that Pitt has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.

"Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

But a source with knowledge of the case has claimed the court filing by the 43-year-old Maleficent actress was done in order to get their marriage "dissolved" quickly.

The insider told People magazine: "The filing today was only intended for the marriage to be dissolved, and before everything else can be dissolved, things have to be done by both parties, including financial disclosure and child support.

"The dissolution of the marriage will help everyone move forward and work together - as co-parents, something they're committed to. It's up to the court to come up with a solution good for the kids."

The new court documents come after it was recently reported Angelina and Brad, 53, are "not even close" to settling their divorce.

A source said: "Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce. They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process.

"There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet."