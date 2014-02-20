Matthew McConaughey says political career is in his future: 'I'm actually trying to look at the idea'

Matthew McConaughey is “actually trying to look at the idea” of going into politics.

Matthew McConaughey Source: Bang Showbiz

The 51-year-old actor has previously spoken about pursuing a career in politics, and he has now confirmed he’s giving it “serious consideration” as he believes the next “chapter” of his life will see him “in some sort of leadership role”.

He said: “I’m not teasing the idea or anything. I’m actually trying to look at the idea and give it serious consideration.

“I have a new chapter for myself, personally in my life. I believe it is in some sort of leadership role. I don’t know what that role is. I don’t know my category. We’ve been talking about the ‘why’ of leadership and even, I would say, we need some more good leaders.

“And I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about you out there, everyone out there, we need leadership.”

The ‘Greenlights’ author added he will make the decision that’s best for himself and his family – including his wife Camila Alves and their three children, 12-year-old son Levi, 11-year-old daughter Vida and eight-year-old son Livingston.

And Matthew also discussed the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on communities around the world, as he said he hopes people will continue to “re-evaluate what matters” after the health crisis has subsided.

He told CNBC: “Hopefully this last year, when we were forced to re-evaluate what the hell matters to us in our own lives … hopefully we’re going to take those re-evaluations out of this year and evolve a little bit as people, as individuals, as well. How are we going to turn that page, though, because things have changed?