Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves donate 80,000 masks to Texan healthcare workers

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have donated 80,000 protective masks to healthcare workers working on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic in Texas.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Source: Associated Press

The couple joined forces with Bethenny Frankel's disaster relief initiative BStrong to provide PPE (personal protective equipment) for people working on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alves, 38, said in a statement: "We are happy to be working with Bethenny and B Strong as there is a need especially here in Austin as well as Louisiana to provide protective masks to our first responders. They are out there because they cannot stay home and protecting us and putting themselves at risk. These masks are vital to them to do their jobs. We donated approximately 80K protective masks and BStrong has helped in 15 states and distributed more than 17.5 million and will touch more than 200 medical facilities nationwide."

Meanwhile, McConaughey recently led a game of virtual bingo for residents of a senior living facility in Texas during the coronavirus quarantine.

The 50-year-old actor and his family - including Alves and his mother Kay - hosted a game of bingo for residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas.

In a video clip of the event - which was posted on Facebook - the star exclaimed: "We got I-24.

"Richard is waving a hammer up high, we got Charles with the iPad up high. We got two winners!"

In the clip, Alves could be seen taking pictures of the bingo participants who were playing through Zoom.

The video was posted to the facility's Facebook page and the caption of the clip read: "Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You'd be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his family!