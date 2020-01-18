TODAY |

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant's parents are going on a date

Source:  1 NEWS

'Gentlemen' co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant have taken on a new role as matchmakers after they set their parents up on a date, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant. Source: Associated Press

McConaughey’s mother, 88-year-old Mary Kathlene McCabe, and Grant’s father, James, 91, are going out next week.

“Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night,” said McConaughey.

The new film the actors star in was released in cinemas on January 1.

