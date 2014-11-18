Matt Damon tells tale of stepping on 'eight-foot python' when visiting Chris Hemsworth in Australia

Matt Damon once stepped on "an eight-foot python" whilst visiting Chris Hemsworth in Australia.

The 49-year-old actor took a trip down under to visit his pal Chris - who hails from the country - but was given a surprising welcome when he stepped out of his car and landed on a large snake.

He explained during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show: "I stepped on a snake last time I was there, like an eight-foot python. I was getting out of a car.

"That's how many things in Australia are crazy - I was getting out of a car in a neighbourhood that borders an area with trees going down to the beach.

"I got out of the car and stepped on something that felt like a large piece of wood, and I looked down and it was a snake. It didn't even really notice that I was on it."