Matt Damon tells tale of stepping on 'eight-foot python' when visiting Chris Hemsworth in Australia

Matt Damon once stepped on "an eight-foot python" whilst visiting Chris Hemsworth in Australia.
The 49-year-old actor took a trip down under to visit his pal Chris - who hails from the country - but was given a surprising welcome when he stepped out of his car and landed on a large snake.
He explained during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show: "I stepped on a snake last time I was there, like an eight-foot python. I was getting out of a car.
"That's how many things in Australia are crazy - I was getting out of a car in a neighbourhood that borders an area with trees going down to the beach.
"I got out of the car and stepped on something that felt like a large piece of wood, and I looked down and it was a snake. It didn't even really notice that I was on it."
Matt and his wife Luciana - who have Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, Stella, nine, together, as well as Luciana's daughter Alexia, 21, from a previous marriage - often vacation with Chris, 36, and his spouse Elsa Pataky, and recently jetted off to Ibiza together to celebrate Elsa's birthday in July.