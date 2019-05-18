TODAY |

Mathew McConaughey receives high school diploma 30 years after graduating

Associated Press
Actor Matthew McConaughey has finally received his high school diploma, more than 30 years after graduating.

McConaughey was given his original diploma yesterday when he returned to his Texas alma mater to address the class of 2019.

Matthew McConaughey takes the field with his children to deliver the commencement address at the school's graduation ceremony in Longview, Texas. Source: Associated Press

A Longview High School spokeswoman told the Longview News-Journal that graduates normally receive diploma holders during commencement ceremonies and that the actual diplomas must be picked up later. She said McConaughey never got his.

The 49-year-old graduated from Longview in 1988. He responded to receiving his diploma with one word: "proof."

McConaughey lives in Austin. He won an Oscar for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club.

He told the new graduates that he'd succeeded because he followed his heart, and that they should guard and follow theirs.

Actor and 1988 Longview High School graduate Matthew McConaughey is presented with an autographed football and his own state championship ring at the school's graduation ceremony in Longview, Texas. Source: Associated Press
