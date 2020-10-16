TODAY |

Mary Poppins flies into Auckland after Covid-19 regulations force delays

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's borders may still be closed to most, but that hasn't stopped a certain well-known British nanny from sneaking into Auckland. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The hit musical is opening in Auckland tonight. Source: Seven Sharp

Mary Poppins opened its curtains in Auckland last night, and could be the first major musical performance in the world to do so since the pandemic struck.

The stages on Broadway and London's West End remain closed until 2021, but musical performances are still underway in New Zealand.

At Auckland's Civic Theatre, Mary Poppins is the first major musical production on-stage in six months.

"It's been a hell of a journey," producer Terry O'Connor told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"We started this process last year in July with auditions and two weeks before we were going to open over at the Bruce Mason Theatre, we were shut down because of Covid.

"For all our sins, we decided to have another go."

Rehearsals were then hit by the second community outbreak of Covid-19 in New Zealand, forcing them to stop once again.

"They started by having to do Zoom rehearsals, they then had to go and sing in masks. And then for the choreography, they had to split into groups of 10 to keep to the parameters of the Covid regulations."

Now they're preparing for a supercalifragilistic performance.

Watch the video above for the full Seven Sharp report. 

Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Group of 17 Kiwis detained in Melbourne and turned back on first day of trans-Tasman travel bubble
2
Kiwi passengers detained in Melbourne after arriving under travel bubble arrangements - reports
3
'Horrific' screams heard near where two bodies were found at Taupō lakefront
4
Melbourne Porsche driver, accused of berating dying officer in crash that killed four, granted bail
5
Seeds of rare native plant carefully moved hundreds of kilometres in mission to help it survive
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Auckland University compiles 'bizarre' files on students' social media posts
02:10

Emotional reunions as Kiwis touch down in Australia after restrictions lifted

Springboks officially out of the Rugby Championship in Australia

US TV network NBC holds fast to Trump town hall despite celebrity anger