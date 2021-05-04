TODAY |

Marvel releases gradiose megatrailer previewing franchise's fourth phase

Source:  Associated Press

Marvel Studios is gearing up for movie theatres reopening with a grandiose new megatrailer titled Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies.

It includes the release dates for Phase 4 of the cinematic universe. Source: Walt Disney Pictures

The massive MCU Phase 4 preview includes release dates for highly anticipated films including the sequel to Black Panther titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, recent Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao's The Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Like nearly all of the film industry, Marvel spent most of 2020 in a holding pattern as the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood.

The anticipated US release dates are as followes:

• Black Widow (2021) Release Date: July 09, 2021

• Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) Release Date: September 03, 2021

• Eternals (2021) Release Date: November 05, 2021

• Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Release Date: December 17, 2021

• Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022) Release Date: March 25, 2022

• Thor: Love And Thunder (2022) Release Date: May 06, 2022

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2 (2022) Release Date: July 08, 2022

• The Marvels / Captain Marvel 2 (2022) Release Date: November 11, 2022

• Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Release Date: February 17, 2023

