TODAY |

Mark Wahlberg's burger chain Wahlburgers donating food to front line staff

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Mark Wahlberg's burger chain Wahlburgers is donating food to front line staff working to fight the coronavirus pandemic. 

Mark Wahlberg Source: Bang Showbiz

The chain of restaurants have partnered with Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House to hand out meals to first responders amidst the crisis. 

In a statement, he shared: "We're somewhat used to getting accolades, so it was nice to help champion for someone else and give them the credit they deserve. Not being able [to have our restaurants] fully operational these past several weeks has been heartbreaking for our entire organisation. But that hasn't stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can." 

Whilst Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told the New York Post's Page Six column: "They wanted to honour the hospital workers and first responders." 

The scheme started in Manhattan last week and will finish on Monday (Tuesday NZT) in Staten Island, New York City. 

Meanwhile, Mark previously shared his own food routine, revealing he starts eating at two in the morning.

He said, "I start at, like, 2am. Egg whites and Ezekiel bread with some almond butter. Then I have some Greek yogurt and a shake. And turkey burgers with sweet potato. Then I have a chicken. 

"The kids are eating pancakes and I'm just roasting a chicken, and the whole house smells like chicken, and they are like, 'Dad, you are disgusting'. I've had all those meals already today, and I just had a tuna salad. And I'm looking forward to some whitefish in about an hour."

Entertainment
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two more people contract Covid-19, no further deaths, as country waits for tomorrow's alert level decision
2
What will be allowed in New Zealand under Level 2 restrictions?
3
Simon Bridges says Kiwis need to return to work to avoid 'deepest recession in a generation'
4
Over 1000 breaches in fortnight of Alert Level 3 restrictions, including 50 over 24 hours this weekend
5
Work and Income gave wrong entitlement advice to numerous benefit applicants who’ve received redundancy payouts
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Little Richard, flamboyant rock 'n' roll pioneer dies, aged 87

Tekashi 6ix9ine drops new single from home confinement

00:35

CCTV shows allegedly stolen milk truck with shredded tyres being pursued by cops down South Auckland street

Officials recommended allowing takeaway deliveries, liquor stores and butchers to operate under Level 4 lockdown