Mark Wahlberg's burger chain Wahlburgers donating food to front line staff

Mark Wahlberg's burger chain Wahlburgers is donating food to front line staff working to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Wahlberg Source: Bang Showbiz

The chain of restaurants have partnered with Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House to hand out meals to first responders amidst the crisis.

In a statement, he shared: "We're somewhat used to getting accolades, so it was nice to help champion for someone else and give them the credit they deserve. Not being able [to have our restaurants] fully operational these past several weeks has been heartbreaking for our entire organisation. But that hasn't stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can."

Whilst Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told the New York Post's Page Six column: "They wanted to honour the hospital workers and first responders."

The scheme started in Manhattan last week and will finish on Monday (Tuesday NZT) in Staten Island, New York City.

Meanwhile, Mark previously shared his own food routine, revealing he starts eating at two in the morning.

He said, "I start at, like, 2am. Egg whites and Ezekiel bread with some almond butter. Then I have some Greek yogurt and a shake. And turkey burgers with sweet potato. Then I have a chicken.