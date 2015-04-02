Mark Wahlberg quarantines at luxury retreat near Byron Bay

Mark Wahlberg is quarantining in a luxury retreat outside of Byron Bay.

Mark Wahlberg Source: Associated Press

The Hollywood star arrived in Australia earlier this month and after flying to Byron Bay via private jet, he's been staying at a luxurious property for around NZ$3500 a night.

The spectacular retreat offers 24/7 security to the 49-year-old movie star, according to Daily Mail Australia, which reports that there's also a private ambulance on standby should he need it.

The total cost of the two-week quarantine period - which has been implemented by the Australian government - could cost Mark around NZ$550,000.

The 'Ted' star is rumoured to have travelled Down Under in order to shoot a global ad campaign for an online betting agency.

Mark is set to film the commercial in Sydney and he intends to fly straight home to the US once he's shot the advert.

Meanwhile, Mark previously claimed that hard work was the key to his success.

The movie star looks at every film he makes as a chance to prove himself.

He said: "I was willing to work harder than everybody else. You do whatever it takes to become the part. So that means if you got to go to a SEAL boot camp for two weeks or you got to go on a fishing boat and hunt for tuna..."

Mark is also determined to stay healthy, despite his busy schedule.

The actor has relished the experience of adjusting his workout regime to meet the requirements of different movie roles.

He explained: "The fun thing about my job is that it’s constantly forcing me to challenge myself and change.