Marilyn Manson sued by fourth woman over sexual abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline has filed a lawsuit against the musician.

Singer Marilyn Manson. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 36-year-old recently came forward to accuse the 52-year-old rocker - who she met in 2010 – of psychological and physical abuse, claiming he sexually assaulted, bit, whipped and cut her during their former relationship.

Today, she officially filed a legal complaint against Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – over allegations of sex trafficking and additional sexual abuse.

The complaint, obtained by People magazine, alleges: "Warner... grabbed a knife next to the bed and began cutting Ms Smithline's shoulder, inner arm, and stomach. The cuts drew blood and caused Ms Smithline to go into shock. To this day, Ms Smithline bears the scars of Mr Warner's cuts."

The lawsuit also cited multiple instances of rape, sexual abuse, cutting, whipping, a nose fracture and being "branded" by the singer after he carved his initials into her leg.

It reads: "Ms Smithline endured threats to her life while with Mr Warner and suffered threats to her life when Mr Warner felt she would leave him. Mr Warner manipulated Ms Smithline into a state of near-total isolation, both physically and emotionally. Once isolated, Mr Warner exercised complete control over Ms Smithline; her continued involvement in the relationship was borne out of this severe mental duress.

"Mr Warner frequently bit Ms Smithline, leaving marks and bruising that would last for weeks. The abuse escalated into Mr Warner shaking Ms Smithline and strangling her by putting his hand in her mouth. On yet another occasion, Mr Warner threw a Nazi knife at Ms Smithline, only barely missing her face. Mr Warner also burned Ms Smithline."

After the lawsuit was filed, Smithline gave a statement to People magazine in which she said she is determined to “seek justice”.

She explained: "I am not a victim, I am a survivor and my decision today to seek justice is me standing up to demand that my abuser be held accountable. My hope is that by coming forward and taking these necessary actions against Brian Warner, the world will see exactly who he is and for me it's worth it if my actions prevent others from getting hurt."

Manson’s legal team have also since given a statement to the publication in which they claim “there are so many falsehoods” in her allegations.

They said: “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them.

“This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010. Manson hasn't seen Ms Smithline since then."