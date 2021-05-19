Marilyn Manson sued by former assistant for alleged sexual assault

Marilyn Manson’s former assistant is suing the musician for alleged sexual assault, battery, and harassment.

Singer Marilyn Manson. Source: Bang Showbiz

Ashley Walters has filed a lawsuit against the disgraced singer – who has been met with several allegations of sexual assault in recent months – as she claims he “used his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimise her during her employment”.

The former assistant and her legal team filed the complaint to the Superior Court of Los Angeles County yesterday, and alleged the singer – whose real name is Brian Warner – was a “terrifying” and “violent” boss, who once made Walters work for 48 hours straight.

Walters accused Manson of telling his friends they could grope her without her consent, and added that "he was looking to create an environment where [Walters] was subjected to personal and professional sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse”.

The court documents said she met the star in 2010, when she was 26, after he messaged her MySpace to say he liked her work.

She said she visited his Hollywood home to look at his paintings and discuss a collaboration, and tried to leave at around 2am but was told the car park was locked until 7am.

Walters alleged the Beautiful People hitmaker then asked her to take part in a photoshoot and requested she take off her shirt, and claimed he then sexually assaulted her on a bed.

Manson is said to have later asked her to be his personal assistant and offered to pay double her previous salary.

The rocker and his legal team have "vehemently denied any accusations of assault".

Manson is also being sued by Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, who alleges he physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship, which ended in early 2011 after the pair had been living together for two months.

Bianco, 38, claims Manson left her with physical scars and PTSD during the two months they lived together at his Los Angeles home, a time in which she felt like a “prisoner".