Marilyn Manson investigated by LA Sheriff's Department

Marilyn Manson is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Disposable Teens hitmaker - whose real name is Brian Warner - has recently been accused of past abuse by at least five women, including former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood and actress Esme Bianco, and now the authorities are probing an allegation made against him, though it is unclear who his accuser is.

A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson told Billboard: "The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry.

"The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

Evan was the first person to speak publicly about her alleged ordeal with Manson, who she accused of "horrifically abusing" her for a long period.

She said in a statement: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

But despite the allegations against him, the Rock is Dead singer has insisted all his relationships have been "entirely consensual" and accused the women of trying to "misrepresent the past".

He said in a statement posted on Instagram: "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.