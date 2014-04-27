Mariah Carey's Christmas classic sets new one-day streaming record on Spotify

Every holiday season All I Want for Christmas Is You begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. This year the song reached its highest peak — No. 6 — on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; it's currently No. 7 on the chart.

— No. 7, Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You

— No. 10, Andy Williams' It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

— No. 11, Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

— No. 12, Burl Ives' A Holly Jolly Christmas

— No. 13, Bobby Helms' Jingle Bell Rock

— No. 17, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)

— No. 27, Wham!'s Last Christmas

— No. 28, Gene Autry's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

— No. 32, Dean Martin's Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

— No. 33, The Ronettes' Sleigh Ride

— No. 34, Jose Feliciano's Feliz Navidad

— No. 35, Gene Autry's Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)

— No. 41, Perry Como's (There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays

— No. 42, Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters' It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

— No. 45, John & Yoko/The Plastic Ono Band's Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (with the Harlem Community Choir)

— No. 47, Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime

— No. 48, Bing Crosby's White Christmas

— No. 50, Darlene Love's Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

— No. 68, Katy Perry's Cozy Little Christmas

— No. 90, Lauren Daigle's The Christmas Song

