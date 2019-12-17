Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You tops chart 25 years after release

Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star's original holiday classic, All I Want for Christmas Is You, has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.

Billboard announced that the song topped this week's chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career.

She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.

Each holiday season Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces.

Last year the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.

All I Want for Christmas Is You is the first holiday song to top the Hot 100 chart since The Chipmunk Song in 1958-59.

The song is from Carey's 1994 album, Merry Christmas, which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart.