Maori Broadway star blows away Oscars crowd with performance of song from The Greatest Showman

Maori singer Keala Settle has impressed the Oscars crowd with a performance of This is Me at the 90th Academy Awards today.

Settle sung This is Me, a Oscars Best Original Song nominee which featured in The Greatest Showman.

The song written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul missed out on the Academy Award, as Remember Me from animated film Coco won the Oscar.

She plays the role of Lettie Lutz in the film which stars Hugh Jackman.