Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

A Maori artist's song, This Is Me, has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Film Orignal Song.

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.
Keala Settle's track was created for the film The Greatest Showman.

Settle is a Broadway star who is of Maori descent. She still has family living in New Zealand.

Today at the awards, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul accepted the award and thanked Settle for her work.

"Keala performed the song and her story inspired the song...so we thank you," they said.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri takes home Best Motion Drama Film at Golden Globes

LIVE: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri takes home Best Motion Drama Film at Golden Globes

