Manurewa teen Jawsh 685's Savage Love hits top of US music charts with Jason Derulo, BTS

A South Auckland teenager has become the first Kiwi to top the US music charts in seven years, with his hit Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) alongside Jason Derulo.

The song started in controversy, after Derulo allegedly used Jawsh 685's Laxed (Siren Beat) in his music without permission.

Now the Manurewa teen is on the song as a dual-credit for the artist, alongside Derulo.

The chart-topping track includes a remix by BTS, a popular K-pop band.

Savage Love reached the top spot on the US Billboard charts this week, making Jawsh 685 the first Kiwi artist to do so since Lorde's Royals in 2013.

In an Instagram post today, Jawsh - real name Joshua Nanai - shared a message of thanks after the success.

"Just to start off, just wanna thank God for the blessing and opportunity to make this happen for me, Jason Derulo and BTS," he said.

He also thanked his label and management team, Columbia Records in the US.

"Thank you to my Familia & my Usos yo ! ain’t none w out em," Jawsh wrote.

"And a BIG fat thank you to every supporter worldwide ! Much alofas , keep it styláhh."

The song has been streamed 16 million times in the US and sold more than 76,000 downloads, according to Billboard.