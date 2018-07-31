Manurewa all-star dancer busts out brilliant dance moves for Breakfast show

The 2300-year-old terracotta warriors, one of China's most famous attractions, will come to Te Papa this year.

The national museum said in a release the Terracotta Warriors: Guardians of Immortality exhibit will open op December 15 and run until April 19 next year.

Te Papa has developed the $2.6m exhibition with support of up to $500,000 from the Major Events Development Fund, which is administered by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment.

Geraint Martin, Te Papa's Chief Executive, said the exhibition will give many the chance to see "treasures that many wouldn’t otherwise get a chance to see".

"The exhibition promises to be a major and unique event for Te Papa and for New Zealand," he said.

The exhibit will feature eight of the warriors, which stand about 180cm high, as well as two full-size terracotta horses.

They were built more than 2000 years ago and placed underground inside the tomb of Qin Shihuang - China's first emperor - and only discovered in 1974 by a farmer digging a well near Xi'an, Shanxi province.