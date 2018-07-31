Manurewa all-star dancer busts out brilliant dance moves for Breakfast show

A pupil from Auckland's Manurewa High School got his moment of fame today when he delivered a blistering dance routine live on TVNZ 1's Breakfast show.
Arvic Gonzales, from dance crew the 'Rewa All Stars', showed off his skills during the segment.
The Rewa All Stars are hoping to go to the USA next year compete in the Hip Hop Dance Championship and have launched a Givealittle page to raise funds.
The crew placed second out of 14 schools this year at tje Hip Hop International New Zealand MegaSchools Street Dance Competition and the video of their 'Fresh Out Of Rewa' performance on Facebook garnered more than 3.1 million views.