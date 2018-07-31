 

Manurewa all-star dancer busts out brilliant dance moves for Breakfast show

1 NEWS
A pupil from Auckland's Manurewa High School got his moment of fame today when he delivered a blistering dance routine live on TVNZ 1's Breakfast show.

Arvic Gonzales, from dance crew the 'Rewa All Stars', showed off his skills during the segment.

The Rewa All Stars are hoping to go to the USA next year compete in the Hip Hop Dance Championship and have launched a Givealittle page to raise funds.

The crew placed second out of 14 schools this year at tje Hip Hop International New Zealand MegaSchools Street Dance Competition and the video of their 'Fresh Out Of Rewa' performance on Facebook garnered more than 3.1 million views.

TVNZ 1 Breakfast viewers were given a special treat from Auckland’s Manurewa High School this morning. Source: Breakfast
The 2300-year-old terracotta warriors, one of China's most famous attractions, will come to Te Papa this year.

The national museum said in a release the Terracotta Warriors: Guardians of Immortality exhibit will open op December 15 and run until April 19 next year.

Te Papa has developed the $2.6m exhibition with support of up to $500,000 from the Major Events Development Fund, which is administered by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment.

Geraint Martin, Te Papa's Chief Executive, said the exhibition will give many the chance to see "treasures that many wouldn’t otherwise get a chance to see".

"The exhibition promises to be a major and unique event for Te Papa and for New Zealand," he said.

The exhibit will feature eight of the warriors, which stand about 180cm high, as well as two full-size terracotta horses.

They were built more than 2000 years ago and placed underground inside the tomb of Qin Shihuang - China's first emperor - and only discovered in 1974 by a farmer digging a well near Xi'an, Shanxi province.

There are an estimated 7000 soldiers in all and each one has a unique face and features.

Two terracotta warriors in the archeological site near Xi'an, Shanxi province, China.
Two terracotta warriors in the archeological site near Xi'an, Shanxi province, China. Source: Peter Morgan/Wikimedia Commons
He's been a star of British comedy for decades, but now Griff Rhys Jones has made the switch to travel host, going to extremes in the name of entertainment.

He's sharing the realities of life on the road in a new live show which is about to come to New Zealand.

Watch the video above to find out more about it, as the funny man sat down with 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid sat down with Jones. Source: Seven Sharp
