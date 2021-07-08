TODAY |

Man whose wife died in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash wows America's Got Talent

Source:  Associated Press

Matt Mauser, whose wife Christina died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and six others, auditioned for America's Got Talent in an episode that aired yesterday. 

Matt Mauser lost his wife Christina in the January 2020 crash, and wants to show his kids that life goes on despite grief. Source: Associated Press

Christina Mauser was a basketball coach at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy.

The couple were married for 15 years and had three children, who stood to the side of the stage during AGT watching their dad sing.

Mauser performed the Phil Collins song Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now), receiving a standing ovation from the audience and the four judges, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Officials have also revealed the aircraft did not have a terrain awareness warning system. Source: 1 NEWS

Mauser said he wanted to audition for America's Got Talent to show his kids that life goes on despite grief.

