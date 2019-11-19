TODAY |

Man trespasses on Kylie Jenner's property, lights fireworks

Source:  Bang Showbiz

A man has been arrested after breaking onto Kylie Jenner’s property and lighting fireworks in her backyard.

Kylie Jenner. Source: Associated Press

The 24-year-old reality star’s Los Angeles property allegedly faced another trespasser this week, after a man was arrested on Thursday following a break-in attempt.

According to TMZ, the unnamed trespasser arrived at Kylie’s gated community and requested to see her, but after being denied the man allegedly climbed the property’s outer gate and started lighting fireworks in her yard.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and arrested the man before he could make his way into the home’s inner perimeter.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star – who is currently pregnant with her second child – was not home at the time of the incident.

TMZ has reported the man believed to be involved is facing a charge of felony vandalism after causing US$1,200 worth of damage to Kylie’s security gate, and is currently in jail on a US$20,000 bail.

