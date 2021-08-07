TODAY |

Man arrested over hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

Source:  Associated Press

The rider of an unlicensed electric scooter involved in the hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes was well aware that he hit her, fleeing to a repair shop afterward seeking to fix a sideview mirror, authorities said.

Brian Boyd was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Boyd, 26, was released under strict supervision following a court appearance today. There was no immediate response to a message left with his attorney.

Police say they built the case on security videotape showing Banes walking in a crosswalk on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in early June when she was struck by the scooter after it ran a red light — a growing hazard in the city.

A police officer who reviewed a video from the scene said in court papers that on it both “the pedestrian and the operator of the electric scooter fall to the ground.”

After that, “I further observed the operator stand up, pick up his electric scooter, walk over to the individual lying in the street, and then walk back to his electric scooter and drive away,” the papers say.

Another video showed the “operator of the electric scooter ride from the crash location to Bolt Bike Shop… where the operator is observed interacting with employees of the bike shop and waiting for repairs to the electric scooter,” the complaint says.

The complaint claims that Boyd admitted to police that he was the person in a black hooded sweatshirt seen in the bike shop video.

Banes was hospitalised and died on July 14 at age 65. She had appeared in numerous stage productions, television shows and movies, including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988.

On television, she had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.

Entertainment
North America
Accidents
