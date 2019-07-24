TODAY |

Man arrested for lingering near Taylor Swift's home with metal bat, crowbar

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Crime and Justice
Music
North America

A man has been arrested after he was caught lingering near Taylor Swift's home with a metal bat, a crowbar, 30 lock picks and gloves in his backpack.

The 32-year-old man has been detained for possession of burglary tools and a weapon other than a firearm after the ME! hitmaker's neighbours reported seeing him hanging around suspiciously outside her mansion in Rhode Island.

The gentleman claimed that he arrived from New York - prior to that he was in Nashville and Memphis - because he wanted to "catch up with Taylor" so that she could help him with his music career, according to TMZ.com.

But when the police searched him, they reportedly found a rucksack full of weapons - including a flashlight, screwdrivers and a rake - leading them to believe he was planning to break into her mansion in the Watch Hill neighbourhood.

The law enforcement officers were even more suspicious by the fact the 29-year-old pop star's neighbours had rung in earlier on in the day to report that they had seen the man hanging around her property acting shifty.

The man is currently being held in custody on a NZ$14,913 bail.

The arrest comes a year after Swift was awarded a five-year restraining order against Julius Sandrock after he allegedly attempted to break into her Beverly Hills home - which she was not staying in at the time - wearing a mask and gloves.

Police at the time allegedly came across "empty gun holster, live rounds of .380 'Fiocchi' ammunition, latex gloves, black gloves, a knife, multiple masks 'similar to the ones painters use', a black half-face mask, one 9mm ammunition round, an empty box of .22 caliber ammunition and black rope", inside his car.

It was also said he was in possession of prescription drugs including opiods, oxycodone and the anti-depressant, fluoxetine.

Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert on July 10, 2019, in New York. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Crime and Justice
Music
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.
No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
2
Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio said the result still feels surreal.
Silver Ferns arrive home with plans for sleep, family time and viewing of World Cup replay
3
Penguins resettled after Wellington CBD sojourn return to sea
4
That’s according to Dunedin surveyor Toby Stoff.
Two streets, two countries, one winner: Was the world's new steepest street wrongly measured?
5
A composite image of Jacinda Ardern with the Silver Ferns.
Jacinda Ardern says Silver Ferns not getting World Cup prize money an inequity 'no matter what way you cut it'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:17
A total of 1055 prohibited firearms were handed in at events across the country.

Auckland gun owner 'disappointed' after being turned away from buy-back event by police
00:49
Police pursued the fleeing van to find 273kg of the drug methamphetamine stashed inside.

Sydney police cars hit by van packed with $200 million worth of meth
01:58
Mr Mueller’s first public statement on the probe has reignited calls for impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump to begin.

Trump says he'll watch 'a little' of Mueller's testimony about Russia's interference in 2016 election

Pacific music legend Daniel Rae Costello dies