Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz, wife welcome first child — 'I love him so much'

Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price have welcomed their first child together into the world.

Actor Frankie Muniz with his wife, Paige Price. Source: Instagram / Frankie Muniz

The 35-year-old former child star took to his Instagram Story to post an emotional video of him holding his newborn son, who was hidden from the camera, and gushed how in "love" he is with his baby boy and his wife.

He said in the clip: "I'm a dad, guys. I love him so much. I love my wife so much."

He added in the caption: "I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever."

Muniz and Price are yet to share the name of their son.

The couple announced last September that they were to become parents for the first time and later held a gender reveal party where their loved ones discovered they were having a boy.

Muniz shared a photo from the celebration and wrote on Instagram: "BABY BOY! Coming March 2021!"

Price had enlisted her best friend to arrange a special cake for the occasion.

She shared a photo from the party featuring herself, Muniz, and pal Meryl Evans and wrote on her own Instagram account: "I can't wait to have a little mamas boy. Thank you to @merylevens for consistently having my back and being the most incredible human. From making our wedding official, twice... to calling the baker with the gender super last minute for me... You are the best M.E. I couldn't ask for a better friend in my life (sic)"

The couple - who got married last February, and also eloped in October 2019 - had revealed their pregnancy news in a video shared on YouTube.

Muniz said: "In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've travelled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

"While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat."

And the actor - who played the title character in Malcolm in the Middle - admitted he couldn't wait for the arrival of their first child.

He explained: "We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in.