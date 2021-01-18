TODAY |

Magicians mark 100th anniversary of the first person sawn in half

Source: 

Magicians around the world are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first time a woman was sawn in half.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It may be literally one of the oldest tricks in the book, but the act has endured. Here’s a look at why. Source: 1 NEWS

The illusion was first shown to the public by PT Selbit in Finsbury Park in London in 1921.

But historian of magic Bernard Reid said the trick today isn't the same as Selbit's version.

The woman Selbit used was roped - her wrists, feet and neck were all tied and the ropes were fed through holes in a coffin.

There was nobody in the coffin, Reid says, and members of the audience were holding the ropes as well as expecting it from all angles.

"Well of course there were no feet and legs and head out of the box and of course it fooled everybody and created a sensation."

A magician going by the name of Golden perfected a version where the feet and head were exposed that very same year.

"He was smart enough to patent it and he actually stop Selbit ... from performing it in the United States."

Over the years it has been refined and some versions even puzzle other magicians.

Reid says while it looks dangerous, he has never heard of any mishaps while performing the trick.

A 100 years on, members of The Magic Circle will be meeting online to celebrate and show off their versions of this classic trick.

As for Reid, he'll never divulge the secrets of the trick.

rnz.co.nz

Entertainment
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three men charged over Hamilton heist, but $1.5m Goldie painting still missing
2
Capsize! Dean Barker's American Magic suffer horror crash after going airborne chasing first Prada Cup win
3
Medsafe will undertake 'thorough' approvals process as Norway reports 13 dead after Pfizer jab — Hipkins
4
Puhoi Pub renames its under-fire bullock horns after racism outcry
5
‘We don’t prepare well’ — Hipkins asks Kiwis to play their part to prevent another Covid-19 community outbreak
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Popstars Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

Rebel Wilson reveals she was once kidnapped at gunpoint in Africa

Macaulay Culkin wants Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2

US lawmaker wants statue of country music icon Dolly Parton at Tennessee Capitol