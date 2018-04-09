Magician Dynamo reschedules tonight's Wellington show due to 'unforeseen technical issues'

UK Magician Dynamo's Wellington show tonight has been rescheduled due to "unforeseen technical issues".

A statement released this afternoon says Dynamo will now perform both of his TSB Arena shows on Tuesday 24 July.

This is after technical issues saw tonight's show scheduled for 7:30pm changed to 5:00pm tomorrow.

The tour's promoters say the "technical issues have now been resolved at the TSB Arena and both shows will definitely go-ahead tomorrow."