Magician Dynamo reschedules tonight's Wellington show due to 'unforeseen technical issues'

UK Magician Dynamo's Wellington show tonight has been rescheduled due to "unforeseen technical issues".
A statement released this afternoon says Dynamo will now perform both of his TSB Arena shows on Tuesday 24 July.
This is after technical issues saw tonight's show scheduled for 7:30pm changed to 5:00pm tomorrow.
The tour's promoters say the "technical issues have now been resolved at the TSB Arena and both shows will definitely go-ahead tomorrow."
"Dynamo’s team, TEG and Venues Wellington did everything in their capacity to make Monday’s show proceed as scheduled, but unfortunately there was no option but to postpone until the following day," the statement adds.
