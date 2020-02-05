TODAY |

Madonna splashes out $27.4 million on The Weeknd's Los Angeles mansion

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Madonna has forked out NZ$27.4 million on The Weeknd's Los Angeles mansion.

The 62-year-old star has splashed out just shy of $28 million on the nine-bedroom Hidden Hills home, meaning the 31-year-old singer has made just over $1.5 million profit after paying $25.8 million for the plush pad in 2017.

As well as the nine bedrooms - seven in the main house and two in the guest house - there are nine full and two half bathrooms meaning Madonna is unlikely to ever be caught short in her new home.

One part of the mansion which may have attracted the Queen of Pop to part with her cash may have been the abode's entertainer's bar.

The Weeknd's former home also boasts a five-car garage, complete with the Blinding Lights of LED flooring.

The house is situated on three acres of land in a private gated community, and there is also a wine room and fitness studio.

And the 'Hung up' singer can practice her hang time with the abode's full basketball court.

However, if Madonna - who previously had to cancel several of her tour dates due to hip and knee injuries - would much rather chill in her chamber, then the pool and spa, which comes complete with a cabana with a living room, could be her destination of choice.

Madonna has recently been renting a $US120,000 per month nine-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion, which was constructed in the 1940s for Bert Lahr, who famously played the Cowardly Lion in 1939 classic movie 'The Wizard of Oz'.

But the 'Material Girl' hitmaker - who also has homes in London and Manhattan - is swapping the Lion's lair for the 'Starboy' singer's pad.

